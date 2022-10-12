Teachers stage protest in Haripur to condemn Swat attack

HARIPUR: The owners and teachers of different private educational institutions here on Tuesday staged a protest to condemn the terrorists attack on a school van in Swat

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with demands of early arrest of attackers and restoration of peace in the Swat valley, the protesters gathered outside the Haripur Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders condemned the firing on the school van that claimed the life of the driver and injuries to two minor students of a private school.

They termed the incident a failure of the provincial government in providing security to the residents of Swat. The speakers said that despite enjoying perks and privileges at the cost of people’s taxes, the provincial government had failed to ensure protection of life and property of the people.

They said that whatever was the motive behind the attack, the targeting of schoolchildren was a cowardly act that was drawing criticism from across the globe.

“Those involved in the killing of van driver and injuring two minor children should be taken to task and prosecuted under terrorism law,” said one of the speakers.

They also demanded proper security of educational institutions, school children and staff so that the future occurrence of such incidents could be avoided.