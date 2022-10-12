Woman’s body found in gunnysack

Rawalpindi: The Sadiqa­bad police have found a body of 30-year-old woman packed in a gunnysack placed in front of a school, police said.



The police shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem after lodging an FIR against the unknown killers. Many marks of torture were visible on different parts of the body, police said.

Meanwhile, three women - two in Gujar Khan and one in Sadiqabad, were gunned down on different issues. Most of the incidents occurred in the name of honour. Two women shot down in Gujar Khan have identified as Sadia and Robina Shaheen. The police have taken up the case and initiated efforts to arrest the killers.