Pak thrash Sudan in Street Child Football WC

DOHA: Pakistan made a winning start in the Street Child Football World Cup campaign on Tuesday as they defeated Sudan by 3-0 at the Oxygen Park on the outskirts of Doha.
Tufail Shinwari shined in the opening match as he scored a hat-trick.
The second group A match of Pakistan, against Burundi, ended in a goalless draw. Pakistan will play against Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday (today).
