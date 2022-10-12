Pak thrash Sudan in Street Child Football WC

DOHA: Pakistan made a winning start in the Street Child Football World Cup campaign on Tuesday as they defeated Sudan by 3-0 at the Oxygen Park on the outskirts of Doha.

Tufail Shinwari shined in the opening match as he scored a hat-trick.

The second group A match of Pakistan, against Burundi, ended in a goalless draw. Pakistan will play against Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday (today).