Rawalpindi Raiders tame Mardan Warriors in PJL

LAHORE: Rawalpindi Raiders edged out Mardan Warriors by five wickets in the sixth match of the Pakistan Junior League at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Sunday night.

Scotland’s Charlie Tear and all-rounder Afnan Khan produced brilliant unbeaten cameos to earn a fighting victory for their side after they had stuttered to 93 for five in their 132-run chase.

Tear remained unbeaten on 34 off 27 balls (three fours, one six) Afnan scored 21 not out off eight balls with the help of four fours. The pair added 41 in a mere 16 balls to turn the tables on the Warriors.

Needing 13 off the last over bowled by Aimal Khan, Afnan finished the game with three fours with two balls to spare.

Raiders, mentored by New Zealand’s T20 great Colin Munro, lost the wicket of their opener Hassan Eisakhil for 16 who scored all his runs courtesy boundary fours in his nine-ball stay. Pacer Abidullah dismissed the right-hander.

Captain Habibullah who opened with Eisakhil fell to an outstanding catch behind the stumps by Daud Nazar off pacer Mohammad Nabeel, his dismissal left Raiders at 37 for two in 5.1 overs.

Aimal who had produced a brilliant spell in his side’s previous game produced another sensational delivery to clean bowl Kai Smith (2) as Raiders chase stuttered.

After a 21-run fourth-wicket partnership leg-spinner Archie Lenham struck a big blow when he dismissed Wahaj Riaz (19). Wahaj’s dismissal left Raiders struggling at 61 for four (11 overs).

Aseer Mughal (15) and Charlie Tear added 16 for the fifth-wicket but failed to break the shackles. Aseer’s dismissal on the last ball of the 17th over left Raiders needing 39 off 18. Tear and Afnan brought their side back in the hunt by scoring 16 runs off the 18th over bowled by Abidullah.

Earlier, Rawalpindi Raiders won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pacer Amir Hassan made the vital breakthrough for the Raiders when he dismissed Warriors opener George Thomas (15) who had scored a scintillating fifty in his side’s victory in the tournament opener on Thursday.

Warriors captain Abbas Ali (3) was dismissed by a brilliant outgoing delivery that he nicked behind to wicketkeeper Smith off Ali Raza. Warriors scored 43 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.

From 57 for two in eight overs, the Warriors slumped to 75 for seven in 12.5 overs as the Raiders took control of the proceedings. Left-arm-spinner Ziaullah was the destroyer-in-chief as he took three wickets in quick succession.

The Warriors were rescued by the pair of Lenham and Mohammad Nabeel who added 47 runs for the eight-wicket in 39 balls. Lenham remained unbeaten on 31 off 37 balls (three fours).

Nabeel scored 19 off 12 (one four, one six). Ziaullah finished his four overs with three wickets for 22 runs. Ali, Afnan and Amir took a wicket apiece for Raiders.

Gwadar Sharks captain Shamyl Hussain played an innings from the top drawer to hand Hyderabad Hunters a five-wicket defeat in a high-scoring fifth match on Sunday.

The left-handed opener, who represented Northern in the National U19 Cup, scored a classy 57-ball 87 as Gwadar Sharks, chasing 183 for victory and after being reduced to 69 for three, achieved the target with one-ball to spare.

18-year-old Shamyl, who was dismissed when four runs were required from six balls, struck nine fours and three sixes, after reaching his 50 from 39 balls with five fours and two sixes. He added 110 runs from 65 balls for the fourth wicket with Arafat Minhas, who scored 40 from 32 balls with six fours, but joined Shamyl in the hut a ball later.