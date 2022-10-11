CIA police bust two mugging gangs

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 2 gangs of muggers and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, motorbike from their possession, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in criminal activities and looting innocent people. Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA. Police team utilized all available resources and nabbed two members of a snatcher gang.

The Police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, and motorbike from their possession. The accused have previous criminal records also and various cases are already registered against them in Tarnol, Noon and Shams Colony police stations. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have held 16 criminals involved in criminal activities and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, police said. Shalimar police team arrested an accused and recovered 145 gram heroin from her possession. Likewise, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused involved in illegally selling oil.

Similarly, Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused and recovered 1546 gram hashish from his possession. Phulghran police team arrested an accused and recovered 340 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, Tarnol police arrested an accused and recovered one 9-mm pistol from his possession. Sihala police arrested two accused and recovered 1,120 gram hashish and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.