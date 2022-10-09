Sindh seeks funds from Islamabad to build seawall to save coastal strip

The Sindh government has asked the Centre to provide its due share to build the much-needed project of building a seawall or embankment protection to save the coastal strip of the province in Thatta and Badin districts from the harmful phenomenon of seawater intrusion.

A statement issued on Saturday quoted the senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, as saying that he had raised the demand to this effect while representing the Sindh province in the recently held meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

Senator Khuhro said the seawall or embankment protection was required as hundreds of thousands of acres of the rural coastal strip in the province had to be saved from the seawater intrusion. He said that much damage had already been done as a vast portion of the coastal land in the two districts had been lost due to seawater intrusion.

Senator Khuhro, who is also the PPP Sindh President, also raised the issue that the federal government should release funds without any further delay to complete the Right Bank Outfall Drain (ROBD) project in the province. He said the ROBD project had been launched in 2001 and had been incomplete despite the passage of 21 years.