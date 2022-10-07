GIK Institute, Abbottabad varsity to collaborate in research

SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) have agreed to jointly work in the research field while keeping in mind the requirement of the country’s industry.

The consensus was reached at a meeting here on Thursday when Prof Dr Tahir Irfan Khan, Vice-Chancellor AUST along with a team of six faculty members visited GIK Institute and held talks with Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIK Institute, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector Admin and Finance, Prof Dr Wasim A Khan, Pro-Rector Academics, Head of Departments, deans and directors.

They discussed areas of joint research, interaction and linkages in fields of Physics, IT, computer science, chemistry, management sciences, student population, utilization of laboratories by students, collaboration at both undergraduate and MS levels, exchange of students and entry test.

The faculty of the two universities also put forward proposals for joint supervision of the students, mutual visits of the faculty and students, hostel facilities, incubation and various other options in three

hours talks.

Both sides agreed to arrange joint international conferences on topics related to the students and their research areas.

The professors of the two varsities said the universities should cooperate with the institutions for boosting the prospects of innovation and research to play a due role in the progress of the country.

Prof Khalid said: “We would be happy to have result-oriented linkages, cooperation and collaboration. The two universities are focused on boosting engineering, science and technological knowledge and there is a wide area of supreme partnership.”