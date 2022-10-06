Ration bags given to 38,250 flood-hit families in 24 hours: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information and Mass Transit Departments Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the provincial government has distributed ration bags among 38,250 flood-affected families in the last 24 hours, and so far a total of 1,322,603 families have been provided with ration bags.

In a press statement on Wednesday, he said that according to the report of the last 24 hours, 13,010 tents, 35,640 tarpaulin sheets, 36,000 mosquito nets, 2,400 cattle mosquito nets, 24,000 solar lights, and 3,000 jerry cans have also been distributed among the flood-affected people.

So far, a total of 462,808 tents, 488,778 plastic tarpaulin sheets, 2,898,008 mosquito nets, 791,178 litres of mineral water, 65,837 jerry cans, 26,916 animal mosquito nets, 87,833 cooked food cauldrons and other items have been provided to the victims.

Memon said that 760 people had lost their lives in recent heavy rains and flash floods, while 8422 people had been injured in the province. He noted that 435,782 cattle heads had also perished due to monsoon rains. He said 2,318,365 families had been affected while 7,383,023 people had been displaced by the natural calamity. The provincial minister said that according to a PDMA report another 1,800 people had left for their homes from the relief camps, and 352,718 flood-affected people were still taking shelter in the relief camps/tent cities across the province. He said they were being served meals two times a day and along with the provision of health facilities.

Talking about the water flow at the barrages, Memon said the water inflow at the Guddu Barrage had been recorded at 59,900 cusecs and outflow at 48,600 cusecs. Similarly, the inflow at the Sukkur Barrage is 46,400 cusecs and the outflow is recorded at 35,600 cusecs, while the inflow at the Kotri barrage is 102,500 cusecs and discharge is 72,700 cusecs.