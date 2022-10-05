Two shot dead in Swabi court premises

SWABI: Two persons were killed in a firing incident on the premises of the court here on Tuesday.

Police and lawyers said that Additional Sessions Judge Asim Khan was expected to pronounce the verdict in the murder case and all the arrangements in

this connection were completed at the Swabi Judicial Complex.

A court employee said that a man, who had come to appear in the court in the murder case, opened fire on his rivals Afsar Iqbal and his friend Aurangzeb. As a result of the firing, he said, Aurangzeb died on the spot. Afsar Iqbal was shifted to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shamansoor where he also succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the incident was an old enmity. Afsar Iqbal had allegedly killed the accused brother in 2015.