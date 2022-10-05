Anti-typhoid vaccination continues in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A senior official on Tuesday said that all the children from nine months to 15 years age would be vaccinated against the typhoid in the 10 union councils of the district.

Dr Farhad Khan, the district health officer, said that the department had constituted 106 teams to carry out the vaccination drive in the 10 union councils.

He said that typhoid vaccination was safe, which played a vital role in preventing children from the fatal disease.

The official urged the people not to heed to the propaganda and vaccinate their children against typhoid. He said that the vaccination was going on across the district to save the children from the typhoid.