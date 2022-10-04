PHF organises trials in Quetta today

KARACHI: The national selection committee of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) led by Olympian Kalimullah will conduct trials in Quetta on Tuesday (today) to pick players for the on-going training camp of the Greenshirts in Karachi.

The trials have been necessitated by the decision of nine senior players to skip the training camp for playing professional hockey in England. Balochistan’s Chief Minister Cup is being played in Quetta these days and leading teams of the country are participating in it.

The newly-constituted selection committee is already in Quetta to witness the performance of players. The members of the national committee are Nasir Ali, Laiq Lashari and Raheem Khan.

The PHF had announced 32 players for the training camp, but nine players did not join the training camp. Two players were injured during the training camp. So there are only 21 players in the camp right now, which is not enough for training and practice matches.

Thus, PHF decided to organise trials for the selection of new players so that the training process is not affected. The trials are a good chance for talented players to impress the national selection committee. The players selected would be asked to report at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium in Karachi immediately.