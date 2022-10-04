540 dengue cases reported in Haripur

HARIPUR: As many as 540 patients, including women, have been diagnosed as dengue virus infected in the district since July 15 while 25 are still hospitalized, officials told The News here on Monday.However, they said that not a single dengue fever-induced death had been

reported from across the district.

Sharing the updated data of dengue cases in the district, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Sher Bahadur, said the government health facilities including District Headquarters Hospital (DHQs) had received a total of 540 dengue positive cases from July 15 till the current week of October.

He said that Union Council Central Urban, Darwesh village, Khalabat Township, Sera-e-Saleh, Shah Muhammad and surrounding areas, Mohallah Eid Gah, Hattar, Mankraey and Mohallah Sabzi Mandi were the localities worst hit by the dengue virus.

He said all the dengue positive patients had been discharged after full recovery except for 25 who were still undergoing treatment at the DHQs dengue ward. To a question, he said that the hospitalized 25 dengue-positive patients were admitted during the last four days.

Dr Sher Bahadur said that all the health facilities of Haripur were fully equipped to receive, diagnose and treat dengue cases.He said that fumigation and house-to-house spray in targeted areas, where dengue cases were reported, was underway as a joint effort from the DHO, Samiullah Khan, Chairman, Tehsil Municipal Administration, Syed Hasnain Kazmi, Assistant Director Local Government, and district administration.

Dr Sher Bahadur advised the people to take precautionary measures against the viral disease.The measures, he explained, included, covering the water containers, over and underground tanks of potable water, avoiding mosquito bites and in case of fever desist from self-medication and approach the DHQs or the nearest government health facilities in the district.