Unwanted presence

Former PM Imran Khan recently visited Government College University Lahore and Edwardes College Peshawar. Call me old-fashioned, but I am not comfortable with the idea of politicians visiting educational institutions.

I have been told that even Jinnah Sahib, after the creation of Pakistan, did visit certain educational institutions like Islamia College, but was careful only to speak to the students about topics which were appropriate for them. I would request all politicians to refrain from visiting educational institutions and holding forth on controversial topics and criticizing the institutions of the state.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad