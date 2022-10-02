Sacred Ashra being celebrated with full fervour

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said that Punjab govt is celebrating Ashra Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) with full religious fervor.

While talking to media persons Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs said that the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab has planned different programmes to celebrate Sacred Ashra in a befitting manner. “Hundreds of students from various schools, colleges will participate in these programmes,” he informed.

Malik Taimoor Masood said that different programmes and ceremonies will be organized under the banner of Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab to highlight the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). “Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi will also attend a Mehfil-e-Samaa on this sacred occasion. The quiz competitions will be conducted among male and female students of all divisions of the province”.

Revealing more programmes, Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said that Punjab govt will be organizing numerous milad, naat ceremonies, qirat contests and Seerat conferences in all parts of the province to celebrate the Sacred Ashra. He said that renowned intellectuals would be invited to highlight the importance of this month and Ashra.

He said that the month of Rabiul Awwal is sacred one for the entire Muslim Ummah. “In this connection several milad, naat ceremonies, qirat contests and Seerat conferences will be organized across the province”.