Man shot dead during robbery

LAHORE : A man was shot dead by unidentified suspects at his doorstep reportedly for offering resistance during robbery in Misri Shah on Saturday. The victim identified as M Suleman reportedly was sitting at night along with his friends outside his home. Suddenly, two unidentified suspects riding a motorbike just passed by and snatched the mobile phone from Suleman that he had been carrying in his hand.

The suspects were just trying to flee from the scene when a neighbour offered resistance and pushed the suspected biker upon which a suspect resorted to firing. A bullet shot hit Suleman leaving him severely injured. He was shifted to a nearby hospital but could not survive. Police have registered a murder during robbery case and were investigating the matter further. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident.

Girl abducted: A 17-year-old female student reportedly was abducted from Islampura and the body of a 38-year-old female worker recovered from washroom in Defence area on Saturday.

In Islampura, the victim girl went to her college but did not return. The family searched for her and later lodged a complaint before police that she had been abducted. Police were investigating the matter and searching for the victim.

In Defence-A, the victim identified as Ayesha worked at an office. She reportedly went to a washroom and fell down. The victim reportedly died on the spot.

A police team on information reached the spot and removed the body to morgue. They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eyewitnesses.

Retirement ceremony: A ceremony, on the retirement of Inspector Hammad Akhtar, posted as PSO to SSP Discipline in Internal Accountability Branch of CCPO Lahore office was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Saturday.

SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Discipline Awais Malik, DSP Development Mustfa Hassan and other police officers and officials participated in the ceremony. Capital City Police Officer Additional Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was chief guest who presented gifts, souvenir and flower bouquet to Inspector Hammad Akhtar in recognition of his meritorious services.

The CCPO Lahore lauded the performance of Inspector Hammad Akhtar and said that Police job was a lifestyle as each and every Policeman gave most of his time to his country, performing duties, mostly in untoward situations, even missing his domestic obligations. “It is an honor for a Police officer when he completes his professional career with honesty, dignity and pride, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar added. Police officers and officials are ‘One Family’ and we ensure the look after of the affairs of their welfare”. The participants of the ceremony expressed their best wishes for the future life of retired Inspector Hammad Akhtar. The retired police officer expressed his heartiest gratitude on the gesture of love and respect bestowed by his senior officers and fellow workers on his retirement.