RPO vows to make Mardan region drug-free

MARDAN: Regional Police Officer, Mardan range, Mohammad Ali Gandapur has said that Mardan region police conducted a major anti-narcotics operation, recovered 50kg hashish, 11.7kg ice, 2.8kg heroin and 10 liters of alcohol and arrested 91 accused in such cases.

Talking to the area journalists, the RPO said that on the instructions and directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari, a series of operations were carried out against drugs in Mardan region. He further said that drug selling and its use would not be tolerated in the Mardan region, while the operations of regional police have been intensified to curb the trafficking.

He added that making the region drug-free was his mission and drug dealers would not be allowed to play with the lives of youth.

The RPO said that Mardan region police arrested 91 suspects involved in drug trafficking during the last 24 hours. The RPO further said that 50kg hashish, 11.7kg ice, 2.8kg heroin and 10 liters alcohol were also recovered.

He added that during other operations, police arrested 27 criminals and recovered 7 SMGs, 12 rifles, 36 pistols and 490 cartridges from them.

The RPO argued that in order to prevent crimes, snap-checking was conducted at 35 locations across the region, while search operations were conducted at 13 locations and security audits of 161 sensitive government buildings were also conducted.

The RPO further said that police crackdown against the criminals, narcotics sellers and dealers and other anti-social elements would continue in the district without any discrimination.