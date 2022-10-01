Iran arrests woman for eating out without hijab

PARIS: Iran has arrested a woman who was shown eating out without a headscarf in an image that went viral on social media during the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, her sister said on Friday.
The picture showed Donya Rad sitting in a traditional Tehran restaurant apparently eating breakfast, in the company of a female friend who is also without a headscarf. The image was widely shared on social media by users, who applauded the two women for their civil disobedience in the face of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
HANOI: Twelve Chinese sailors have died and nine others are critically ill after a suspected case of food poisoning on...
ROME: Italy’s outgoing government is easing measures against coronavirus from Saturday despite an increase in cases,...
STOCKHOLM: Sweden announced on Friday it had reauthorised exports of war materials to Turkey in an apparently...
LONDON: A 14-year-old British girl died from an act of self-harm while suffering from the “negative effects of...
WASHINGTON: The US suicide rate rose in 2021, particularly among young men, according to official data out on Friday...
TUQU’, Palestinian Territories: A seven-year-old Palestinian boy who died on the sidelines of an Israeli army search...
Comments