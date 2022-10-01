Iran arrests woman for eating out without hijab

PARIS: Iran has arrested a woman who was shown eating out without a headscarf in an image that went viral on social media during the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, her sister said on Friday.

The picture showed Donya Rad sitting in a traditional Tehran restaurant apparently eating breakfast, in the company of a female friend who is also without a headscarf. The image was widely shared on social media by users, who applauded the two women for their civil disobedience in the face of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.