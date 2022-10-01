Two die in inter-clan clash in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Two people were killed on Friday in a clash between Bhatti and Soomra clans over a land dispute in Khairpur, while the police have arrested 10 people over feud.

Reports said two people were killed in an exchange of fire between the members of Bhatti and Soomra clans over a land dispute near Kumb in Khairpur. The incident created panic and fear among the people, who were forced to confine themselves at their homes.

The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmed Soomro of Soomra clan and Aijaz Ali Bhatti of Bhatti clan. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, after successfully controlling the situation, while they have arrested 10 suspects for firing from both the groups.