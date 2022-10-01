Woman police officials issues highlighted

LAHORE:Rozan organisation, Pakistan Forum for Democratic Policing (PFDP), has developed a training guide with the support of a senior woman police officer for the guidance of female aspirants. The training guide outlines aspects like the process of applications, both physical and academic requirements, guidance regarding physical, written test and interview procedure etc.

This was stated by Rozan Programme manager Rozan M Ali while talking to journalists at a local hotel the other day. Rozan held sessions on the importance of women in police, highlighted the initiatives taken by Punjab Police to increase the number of women in the department and issues faced by them.

Rozan emphasised on the importance of positive reporting for image building of police in the community. Rozan has been focusing on the need for recruitment of women in police in Punjab and taking initiatives to provide free training to potential female aspirants regarding physical, written and interview skills for recruitment as constables.