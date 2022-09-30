Steps taken to strengthen Lumbardar system: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Agriculture Minister and Punjab Lumbardar's Association President Hussain Jahania Gardizi has said practical steps are being taken to make the role of Lumbardars ideal and their problems will be solved on priority.

“Lumbardar system is being strengthened. Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan's economy and work is going on a priority to stabilise it," he the minister said. He expressed these views while addressing the foundation ceremony of Lumbardars Association District Kasur at the District Council Hall here on Thursday. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kasur Abdul Aziz Mir, Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Secretary General Lumbardars Association Punjab Chaudhry Nazakat Ali Gul, Finance Secretary Lumbardars Association Punjab Gulzar Ahmad Bodla, President Lumbardars Association Kasur Malik Khurram Nasrullah Khan, District and other Lumbardars participated in the ceremony.

The minister laid the foundation stone of the office of Lumbardars Association and took oath and congratulated the members of Lumbardars Association. He said Lumbardars has a significant role in agriculture. Lumbardars Association Punjab has been registered and now no other organisation can use its mark. He said that for the increase in agricultural production, the Lumbardars should play their constructive role.

The teams of the Department of Agriculture will go to the tents of the Lumbardars in the villages and inform the farmers so that the damage caused by the flood can be remedied. He said that a modern app is being developed to stabilize the Lumbardars system. The Lumbardars will be given adequate representation in all the committees at the district level, he added.