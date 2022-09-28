Zardari admitted to Karachi hospital

Former president Asif Ali Zardari. FIle photo

KARACHI: Former President and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi’s Clifton area after his health deteriorated.

According to sources, a medical team, led by Dr Asim Hussain, is examining the former president and a procedure will be performed on his lungs. He will undergo tests after the procedure is completed. They added that the PPP leader has been ill for more than a month. This is the second time this year that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital.

In February, he was shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated. According to the former president’s personal physician, he was transferred to a private hospital in Lahore for medical examination and tests.