Unhealthy spices seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sunday raided a factory near Bacha Khan Chowk Peshawar and seized more than 6,000kg of unhealthy spices from the unit.

While giving detail about the operation against unhealthy food, the officials of the Food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disclosed that in the preparation of spices, bran, rice and harmful colours were being mixed. The authority sealed the unit for manufacturing unhealthy spices. The officials said factory-adulterated spices were being supplied to different parts of the city. They said legal action would be taken against those involved in the preparation of mixed spices.