3 killed in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in different incidents in the district on Sunday.

The police said that a man identified as Zareef was shot dead by his rivals over a woman-related issue in Sago South. Three children and the brother of the slain person Rizwan also sustained injuries in the firing.

Rizwan told the police that they were asleep when accused Najeebullah, Naseebullah and Ramzan barged into their house and opened on his brother Zareef. He said that his brother sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The complainant said that he and his nephew Abeeshah Zain, 2, and Jalwah, 11, also sustained injuries in the firing.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and his two children and a bike rider sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided head-on near Mandhran Kalaan Adda on Dera-Chashma road. The local residents said that two motorcycles coming from opposite sides collided near Mandhran Kalaan Adda on Dera-Chashma Road.

As a result, Shah Nawaz Baloch died on the spot while his two sons Adeel Baloch, 10, and Gohar Ali, 3, sustained injuries.

Similarly, one Riaz, a bike rider and resident of Bhakkar, died when was reportedly hit by a speeding trailer near Dhianwala Band on Dera-Bhakkar road. The respective police stations registered cases and started an investigation.