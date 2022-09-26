 
September 26, 2022
Russophiles celebrate Putin

By AFP
September 26, 2022

Kalofer, Bulgaria: Wearing T-shirts showing Russian bears, waving flags with "Z" symbols, and holding pictures of Putin aloft -- the Ukraine war has not deterred Bulgarian Russophiles, who rallied in the centre of the country on Sunday to show their support. The Balkan state -- an EU and Nato member with historically close ties to Russia -- still has many citizens nostalgic for the former Communist regime.

