Covid infections rise in England and Wales

LONDON: The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has gone up in England and Wales for the first time in two months, official statistics showed on Friday.
The results are based on data for the week ending September 14 from the government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). Based on its data, the ONS estimated that the number of people testing positive in England was 766,500 -- amounting to approximately one in 70 people -- and in Wales 39,700, or one in 75. The previous week’s survey found infection rates were one in 75 in England and one in 110 in Wales.
