Asian Junior Team Squash Championship cancelled

KARACHI: The 20th Asian Junior Team Championships has been cancelled much to the dismay of defending champions Pakistan.

It was scheduled in Hong Kong this month. “Due to strict quarantine requirements of Hong Kong in the last two years, the 20th Asian Junior Team Championships which were planned to be held in Hong Kong have been postponed,” announced Asian Squash Federation on Friday.

The 21st edition of the championship has already been allotted to India and it will be held in Chennai from February 8-12 next year.

It is to be noted that the 19th edition of the championship held in 2019 in Pattaya, Thailand, was won by Pakistan who defeated India in the final.