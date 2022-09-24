PCB hires foreign coaches for domestic teams

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hired the services of two foreign coaches who will deliver their services while coaching the domestic teams during the forthcoming Quaid-e-Azam trophy which will begin in a few days.
According to sources, Paul Franks of England, having played one ODI for England, will coach Central Punjab. Paul Nixon, who played 19 ODIs and 1 T20I for England, will coach Sindh in the top-tier event.
Nottinghamshire coach Bilal Shafayat will act as fielding coach of Central Punjab, sources said.
According to sources, four more coaches are expected to be hired to work with different outfits during the event.
MIAMI: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has voiced his displeasure at the late arrival of two key defenders for World...
TOKYO: Struggling former world number one Garbine Muguruza said she was "not scared" of her deepening slump after...
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe admitted he enjoys having more "freedom" when playing for France than he does with Paris...
SYDNEY: Holders the United States hit the century mark against Puerto Rico on Friday to signal they mean business at...
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe starred as world champions France shrugged off injuries and off-field problems to beat Austria on...
CHARLOTTE: The United States needed three nail-biter triumphs to seize a 4-1 lead over the Internationals on Thursday...
Comments