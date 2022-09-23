LHC seeks reply from govt on voting rights to overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought response on the pleas provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistani, reported local media.

The LHC heard the petitions against the non-provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. After initial arguments, the LHC sought a reply from the federal government, ECP, Nadra and others concerned.

The plaintiff stated that overseas Pakistanis send foreign remittances to the country and denying the right to vote to them is against the Constitution of Pakistan. The court was pleaded with to pass order for the provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Earlier in the month of May, National Assembly approved a bill depriving overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote, reversing reforms introduced by the previous PTI government for their voting rights. After the passage of the bill, the overseas Pakistanis would not be able to cast their vote from abroad, however, they could cast their votes while residing in Pakistan.