CM approves 3 new projects for Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally approved three new projects under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase-II and directed the district administration to launch a crackdown against professional beggars throughout the province.

Chairing a meeting regarding Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase-II, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of Hayatabad Trail and other ongoing schemes.

He also asked them to enunciate a maintenance and management plan to make these initiatives worthwhile and sustainable. The chief minister directed the district administration to take pragmatic steps to purge the provincial capital of professional beggars.

Provincial Minister for Finance & Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Provincial Minister for Local government Faisal Amin Gandapur, MPA Pir Fida, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to chief minister, Amjad Ali Khan, and other officials concerned attended the meeting, said a handout.

Earlier, the chief minister was informed that designing and planning of 20 schemes have been completed and approved whereas tenders of these projects would also be floated soon.

It was informed that the six km long Hayatabad Trail would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs803 million which would have state-of-the-art recreational facilities.

It would be a unique trail of its kind having four entry points at different sites connecting all the phases of Hayatabad, it was informed.

Other projects under the programme include Iqra Chowk (Island-1), Pak Avenue on University Road, Park Avenue from University Town to Teega Chowk, Park Avenue (road from town entrance till Iranian Consulate), beautification of Palosai road intersection, beautification of Palosai Road from University Road to Peshawar Zoo, uplifting of University road from KTH to University Model College and establishment of park/playgrounds at Umar Gul road.

The chief minister on the occasion also directed for the uplifting of Scheme Chowk, Bacha Khan Chowk, Charsadda Road, entry points of Shahi Bagh and uplifting of all entry points to Peshawar. The chief minister reiterated that face-lifting of the provincial capital was a priority and all the ongoing uplift schemes should be completed within the specified timeline.