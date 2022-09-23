Rangers arrest suspected drug dealer with 34kg hashish

Rangers arrested a notorious drug peddler during a raid in Liaquatabad on Thursday. The Rangers spokesperson said 34 kilograms of hashish was seized from the possession of the suspect, Jamaluddin. During the initial course of interrogation, the suspect admitted that drugs reached Karachi from Quetta via Chaman and later they were smuggled to different parts of the Karachi. Raids are underway for the arrest of his companions. The suspect was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Smuggling bid foiled

The ANF foiled a bid to smuggle a big quantity of a narcotic from Karachi to Australia. According to the ANF spokesperson, personnel conducted a raid on an office of a private courier company located on Sharea Faisal, and seized 49 kilograms of crystal math (ice). The drug was being smuggled to Australia in a parcel containing clothes of women and children. He said the parcel had been booked by a person belonging to Chaman.