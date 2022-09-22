The News staffer grieved

LAHORE:The mother of Arshad Dogar, senior crime reporter of ‘The News’ Lahore passed away on Wednesday. Her funeral prayer will be held at Basti Kallu Wala, District Lodhran at 9:30am on Thursday (today).

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of former registrar Punjab University Muneer ul Haq, who was father-in-law of Arshad Dogar, was held at Johar Town Wednesday morning. He passed away on Tuesday. A large number of people from different fields of life, including officials of Punjab University attended the funeral prayers and prayed for the departed soul. He was laid to rest in Miani Sahib graveyard. Arshad Dogar’s contact: 0321-4250163