The News staffer grieved

LAHORE:The mother of Arshad Dogar, senior crime reporter of ‘The News’ Lahore passed away on Wednesday. Her funeral prayer will be held at Basti Kallu Wala, District Lodhran at 9:30am on Thursday (today).
Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of former registrar Punjab University Muneer ul Haq, who was father-in-law of Arshad Dogar, was held at Johar Town Wednesday morning. He passed away on Tuesday. A large number of people from different fields of life, including officials of Punjab University attended the funeral prayers and prayed for the departed soul. He was laid to rest in Miani Sahib graveyard. Arshad Dogar’s contact: 0321-4250163
LAHORE:The Lahore high court dismissed the bail application of snagged Nabi Bakhsh. The Collectorate of Customs...
LAHORE:The monthly stipend of the Nursing College LGH students has been increased. In this regard, AMC/PGMI Principal...
LAHORE:Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Bella Fazekas was called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar at...
LAHORE:Lahore police registered 606 cases and arrested 603 drug pushers during the current month. Around 131 drug...
LAHORE:Former members of Punjab Quran Board have demanded the Punjab government restore the Quran Complex and Seerat...
LAHORE:A four-day Community Action for Disaster Response course to enhance professional skills of Rescue officers and...
Comments