Climate of risk

I want to express my deep concern about climate change in Pakistan and how it is affecting millions of poor people. Climate change has put a lot of countries at risk, and the risk is significantly larger for developing countries.
Because of accelerating climate change, our country and region have become much more disaster-prone. In order to avoid a repeat of the recent floods, our leaders have to make meaningful strides towards an environmentally friendly and sustainable future.
Abdullah Shakir
Lahore
