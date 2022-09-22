Dysfunctional parties

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Balancing politics’ (September 21, 2022) which discusses the current political deadlock between the PTI and the coalition government. There is not a single political party that can claim morality, discipline, maturity, tolerance and patience. The crux of the much-heralded Charter of Democracy (CoD) was, in fact, a nexus between the PPP and the PML N to keep power at all costs.

How both parties behaved after the CoD is history. Mature and seasoned politicians are forced to take directions from the immature, untrained children of the party heads. This status quo was challenged by the PTI but they lacked political savvy and, ultimately, this cost them their government.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi