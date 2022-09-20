Rana Sanaullah to meet MQM-P leadership today

KARACHI: After the recent statements made by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leaders in the wake of recovering of three mutilated bodies of their missing workers, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders will meet the MQM-P leadership at party office in Buhadurabad today (Tuesday).

According to the MQM-P spokesperson, the interior minister will also meet with the families of the missing persons to discuss what measures the federal government has taken to investigate the killings. The PML-N delegation will be inclusive of Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, and the local leadership of the party.

In the meeting, the MQM-P leaders would ask the interior minister what progress the federal government has made in identifying the killers of the missing workers. The MQM-P would also discuss other problems being especially the law and order situation in the city.

Last week Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui warned of parting ways with the ruling coalition in the centre over the issue of party’s missing workers. He said that MQM-P is a key partner of the federal government and if the party decides to quit the alliance, the PML-N government in the centre will collapse. The interior minister would also meet the Sindh chief minister to discuss the issue.