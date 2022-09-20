Dengue counters set up at Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE:On the directions of the Punjab government, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has set up dengue counters at emergency/outdoor departments for timely free-of-cost diagnosis, treatment and guidance of patients suffering from this virus. Doctors, nurses and other medical staff will be available to treat such patients in the Emergency and OPD.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar expressed this while reviewing the anti-dengue activities, public awareness and the arrangements made to provide the best medical facilities to the patients at LGH on Monday.

LGH MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam told the principal in briefing that 56 beds have already been reserved for dengue fever patients while this number will be increased to 200 in view of any need. Similarly, doctors and nurses have been assigned duties and are not allowed to go on leave without approval.

Principal PGMI highlighted that strict monitoring should be done to eradicate dengue mosquito breeding in hospital building and the teams formed for this purpose should ensure careful inspection of roofs, lawns and pots of buildings so that there is no water accumulated at any place which can cause breeding of dengue mosquito.

Similarly, the practice of spraying on a daily basis to prevent dengue virus in LGH should also continue which will protect patients, families and health professionals.

Prof Al-freed clearly told the MS, Nursing administration and AMSs that departmental action should be taken without delay against those who are absent from their duties without prior notice.

He asked the nursing officers to ensure that their subordinate staff is keeping the medical charts of the patients updated so that the doctors can be aware of their treatment continuously.

200 bodies of addicts found in four months: Two hundred dead bodies of drug addicts were found in different areas of the City during the months of May and August.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign and Director Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH), told the media about the report on homeless, unidentified addicts and dead bodies, new trends of addiction among youth. The report was prepared by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & YOCFAN. Syed Mohsin, Adeel Rashid, Abdullah, Syed Amir and Muhammad Afzal were present on the occasion.

Hussain said, “New trends of drug use are common in our young generation. Crystal Ice and weed are a major trend in upper-class. Body of a woman drug addict was also found. Substance use disorders (SUDs) are using different type of drugs on footpaths, gardens and different major roads in City”, he added.