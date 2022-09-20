Cheaper by the metre

Recently, a webinar was held in Karachi by the Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED) on the potential and challenges of net-metering in Pakistan. The energy experts emphasized the importance of net-metering, which could reduce electricity bills and also contribute to curbing power shortages.

We should exert every effort to promote and foster net metering in residential, commercial and small-scale industrial arenas. All government buildings including offices, schools, hospitals and colonies must be encouraged to install solar panels. As of now, net-metering is allowed for three-phase meters only. This should be extended to single-phase meters in order to expand the net-metre regime. Moreover, policies need to be devised for reduction of purchasing cost of these panels to make them more accessible, which will ultimately reduce the dependence on fossil fuels.

Engr M Hafeez Ur Rahman

Islamabad