Cheaper by the metre

Recently, a webinar was held in Karachi by the Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED) on the potential and challenges of net-metering in Pakistan. The energy experts emphasized the importance of net-metering, which could reduce electricity bills and also contribute to curbing power shortages.
We should exert every effort to promote and foster net metering in residential, commercial and small-scale industrial arenas. All government buildings including offices, schools, hospitals and colonies must be encouraged to install solar panels. As of now, net-metering is allowed for three-phase meters only. This should be extended to single-phase meters in order to expand the net-metre regime. Moreover, policies need to be devised for reduction of purchasing cost of these panels to make them more accessible, which will ultimately reduce the dependence on fossil fuels.
Engr M Hafeez Ur Rahman
Islamabad
My regular commute in Karachi involves going through three underpasses. They tend to be poorly lit and, due to the...
Due to the continuous rains, many roads and sewage lines in Karachi have been badly damaged, disrupting transport and...
This letter refers to the article ‘A life of duty and service’ by Dr Christian Turner CMG. The writer penned...
Hundreds of thousands of children in the province of Sindh and other parts of the country need psychological help and...
Global warming is an oft-used term, but most people have little understanding of what it actually means and entails....
Disease is spreading like wildfire in the flood-hit areas. Most of these areas are rural and lack adequate healthcare...
Comments