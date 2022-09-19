Fury over woman’s death in Iran

Tehran: As Iran reels from a woman’s death after her arrest by its "morality police", the Sunday front page of financial newspaper Asia declared: "Dear Mahsa, your name will become a symbol."
The police unit -- responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women, notably the wearing of a headscarf in public -- had already faced growing criticism in recent months over its excessive use of force.
The death of Mahsa Amini, 22, has reignited calls to rein in its actions against women suspected of violating the dress code, in effect since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
LONDON: King Charles III welcomed world leaders to Buckingham Palace on Sunday, ahead of the funeral of Queen...
Aden, Yemen: A battered plaque in a rundown hospital and a crackly, black-and-white newsreel are all that remain of...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli archaeologists on Sunday announced the "once-in-a-lifetime" discovery of a burial cave from...
Johannesburg: Africa’s most industrialised economy South Africa is again facing sweeping power cuts, caused by...
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: At least 81 people were killed in clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan this week, in the...
Izumi, Japan: Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday night, as authorities urged millions of...
Comments