Terrorist shot dead in Peshawar: police

PESHAWAR: The police shot dead an alleged terrorist during an encounter and arrested three suspects, including two females, from the area, an official said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told reporters that Abdullah alias Charra alias Adnan was killed during a police encounter near Khurasan Camp on Northern Bypass in the limits of Khazana Police Station. He said Abdullah had been involved in attacks on police and intelligence officials.

The official said three suspects, including two women, were also taken into custody.

Abbasi added that acting on a tip-off, the cops signaled a car to stop, but its occupants opened fire.

The SSP said one person was killed while three others managed to escape during the encounter.

The deceased was later identified as Abdullah who was wanted by the police in Punjab, KP and Islamabad for a number of terror attacks as well as robberies and car-lifting.

The police seized four grenades, a machine gun and other ammunition from the car.

According to the police, the deceased was a member of the Bilal Basit Group that had connections with a terrorist outfit. Bilal Basit was shot dead along with another accomplice, Imtiaz Ahmad, during a joint operation of Intelligence Bureau and police in Rawalpindi a few weeks back.

A day after the killing of Bilal, police along with CTD officials shot dead his brother and key member of the group, Yasir, during an operation in Khurasan Camp.

The official said that apart from a large number of other criminal incidents, Bilal and his gang was involved in the murder of Station House Officer Shahpur Shakil Khan as well as an official of the Intelligence Bureau, Najeeb, in Sarki Gate in Peshawar in May.

The gang was said to be involved in robberies, car lifting, attacks on police and other criminal activities and had spread terror in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Reports said the gang had attacked an additional inspector general on the Motorway and murdered an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service some time back.