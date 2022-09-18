City Pulse

Probable Disbeliefs
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aroosa Rana. Titled ‘Probable Disbeliefs’, the show will run at the gallery until September 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Quaid’s Pakistan
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adnan Mairaj Malik. Titled ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’, the show will run at the gallery until September 25. Call 021-35856030 for more information.
Out at Sea
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting an absurd comedy about three men stranded on a raft in the middle of the sea with nothing to eat. Titled ‘Out at Sea’, the play will run at 7:30pm from September 16 to September 18 at Studio II. Call 0300-0802397 for free registration.
Antigone
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a political play about basic human rights that is also a tribute in the blood of a simple girl to her loved one. Titled ‘The Story of a Rebel Princess: Antigone’, the play will run at 8pm from September 16 to September 21 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.
Qaumi Tarane Ka Fasana
The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture’s Liberal Arts Programme is hosting a talk by Ali Raj, a PhD communications candidate at the Columbia University. Titled ‘Qaumi Tarane Ka Fasana’, the event will be held in Lecture Hall 3 at 4pm on September 20. Call 021-111-111-487 for more information.
Giff X Napa Festival 2022
The Gandhara Independent Film Festival and the National Academy of Performing Arts are hosting ‘Giff X Napa Festival 2022’, featuring film screenings from around the globe, passionate panel discussions and workshops. The event will run at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre from 4pm to 10:30pm on September 24 and September 25. Call 0315-4560220 for more information.
Rising Art
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hanif Shahzad’s art students. Titled ‘Rising Art’, the show will run at the gallery from September 24 to October 1. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.
Live Music Aid Concert 2022 for Flood Affectees
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and the Karachi Gymkhana Club are hosting ‘Live Music Aid Concert 2022 for Flood Affectees’, featuring live performances by Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Aima Baig, Natasha Baig and Raamis Ali. The event will be held at the Karachi Gymkhana at 6pm on October 2. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.
