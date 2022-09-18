KC holds seminar on climate change and its impacts

LAHORE : Kinnaird College on Saturday organised a seminar at Kinnaird Centre for Learning and Cultural Development (KCLCD) in order to spread awareness about climate change and its devastating impacts.

The theme of seminar was “Rethink, Reuse and Recycle”. The seminar was attended by a large number of students from different classes. Speakers highlighted the causes behind recent climate changes and urged to adopt responsible measures to minimize the impact of climate changes. Rizwan Anwar, UN Global Youth Ambassador on Sustainable Development Goals shared that there was dire need to highlight the responsible consumption behaviour in our society. Ms Maha Jamil Director KCLCD shed light on the role of youth in combating the climate change process. She vowed that Kinnaird College would prepare climate change ambassadors who would play their important roles in raising awareness about this global phenomenon. Dr Rukhsana David, Principal of the Kinnaird College, mentioned that Kinnaird College had launched the plantation drive and during this campaign new plants and trees would be added in college lawns and hostel buildings. She said that Kinnaird was committed in empowering women through quality education and developing a better society and would continue to play its role in this important cause.