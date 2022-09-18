‘Don’t throw garbage to avoid fine, sentence’

Islamabad : The civic agency will launch a campaign in the city against throwing waste material away from the designated areas and those who will be found involved in this illegal act will face fines and sentences.

According to the details, the civic agency has held a number of events in the recent past to obtain input from the people belonging to various segments of the society to introduce more steps to ensure cleanliness, especially in the residential areas and recreational spots of the city. Most of the people during the interactions pointed out that the laws introduce to make the city clean were not implemented and the visitors were seen throwing waste material in markets, recreational spots, and open spaces.

Lack of fear among the visitors has been the main reason that ‘encouraged’ them to throw litter and trash anywhere they wanted without caring about the laws.

An official said “Now the law will take its course and they will ensure that all those who will cause trash and litter in the city will face strict action. We have planned a coordinated campaign and civic agency and local administration will act immediately against violators anywhere in the city.” Referring to existing laws he said, “There are laws that prohibit throwing waste material away from the designated areas including ICT Municipal By-laws 1969 and Islamabad Local Government Act 2015.”

“First, we will issue warnings and after a specific time period, we will start taking action without any kind of discrimination. Our teams will also monitor residential areas because there are complaints that residents throw waste material on the roads,” he said.