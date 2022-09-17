IHC bars outsourcing of Islamabad’s cricket grounds

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the authorities from outsourcing the cricket grounds of the federal capital to private companies, local media reported.
The court accepted the request of former Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) chairman Sardar Mehtab for stay order, barring the MCI from renting out the cricket grounds.
“The MCI had planned to end free cricket at the cricket grounds. Outsourcing cricket grounds to private companies would have deprived citizens of free cricket,” Qazi Adil Advocate said.
“The MCI administrator does not have the authority to outsource the cricket grounds to private companies,” he added.
IHC Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq issued the stay order.
