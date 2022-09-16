KE to start collecting municipal utility charges through bills next month

The Sindh government has directed the K-Electric (KE) to collect municipal utility charges and taxes (MUCT) from next month, said the power utility in a statement issued on Thursday.
This direction was given by the Sindh government under the Sindh Local Government Act, 2021, and the KE was going to only follow the government’s instructions, the statement read.
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) municipal commissioner confirmed to The News that from the next month onwards, the power provider would collect MUCT charges in its power bills.
The Sindh government’s decision regarding the collection of the KMC MUCT charges along with the KE bills had been challenged in Sindh High Court earlier in May.
A resident of Federal B Area, Syed Najeebuddin, had filed a petition in which he nominated the federal and provincial governments, KMC and KE as the respondents.
