25 kanal state land reclaimed in Mardan

MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority reclaimed 25 kanal of state land during an anti-encroachment drive on the Ring Road Bakht Bhai in the district.

The Mardan district administration assisted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority in the grand operation against encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif said that the plazas, shops and houses built on the encroached land were razed to the ground.

He said that the government did not want to affect the business. He said that the action was taken to reclaim state land and ensure the flow of traffic.

The official said that removing the encroachment would facilitate the pedestrians and restore the beauty of Mardan city.