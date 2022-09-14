25 kanal state land reclaimed in Mardan

MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority reclaimed 25 kanal of state land during an anti-encroachment drive on the Ring Road Bakht Bhai in the district.
The Mardan district administration assisted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority in the grand operation against encroachments.
Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif said that the plazas, shops and houses built on the encroached land were razed to the ground.
He said that the government did not want to affect the business. He said that the action was taken to reclaim state land and ensure the flow of traffic.
The official said that removing the encroachment would facilitate the pedestrians and restore the beauty of Mardan city.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the resolve and determination of the employees of the Forest...
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday returned six references to the NAB against National Assembly Speaker...
PESHAWAR: Chamkani Youth Movement, a representative organisation of the Chamkani tribe of Kurram, on Tuesday staged a...
TAKHTBHAI: Dozens of patients suffering from dengue fever were admitted to the hospital as the mosquito-borne disease...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy...
PESHAWAR: To ensure transparent relief compensation to the flood affectees, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has...
Comments