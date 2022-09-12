Four transgender persons wounded in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Four transgender persons and their driver were injured when armed men opened fire on their car while returning from a dance function on the Ring Road in the limits of the Paharipura police station early Sunday.

Police have lodged a case on the complaint of transgender Maheen Muhammad, known as Dolphin Ayan in the showbiz industry, against the accused, Nauman, Ijaz and others. Police, while quoting the FIR, said the accused and victims had some dispute.

According to the FIR, those injured in the firing were identified as Maheen Muhammad alias Dolphin Ayan, Amjad Ali alias Naina, Zahoor alias Sheena, Shayan alias Haseena and driver Faizan.

They were taken to a hospital where a large number of transvestites from across Peshawar arrived. They demanded action against the culprits as well as providing protection to transgender persons.

A number of transgenders have come under attack in different parts of Peshawar in the recent years. Many of them were injured while some have also lost lives.

Some of the attacks were carried out by people known to the victims as they were once friends but later developed differences. Besides, many young men have also clashed with each other over friendship with these transgender persons in recent years.

Police have recently started action after complaints from locals that a large number of young men visit dozens of flats of transgender persons in a plaza on Dilazak Road daily for dance and other activities.