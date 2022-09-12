Sri Lanka win sixth Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka´s team members celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. —AFP/ SURJEET YADAV

ISLAMABAD: Poor fielding backed by a reckless batting display by Pakistan presented Sri Lanka their sixth Asia Cup cricket title at the Dubai Sports City Stadium Sunday.

Chasing 171 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 147, leaving hosts Sri Lanka winning the final by 23 runs. Despite some exceptional bowling display at the outset of the final that saw Sri Lanka getting reduced to 58 for 5, Pakistan could not maintain the tempo, conceding some easy run scoring opportunities during the last 10 overs. Otherwise, a solid fielder, Shadab Khan dropped two easy catches to allow Sri Lanka to get off the hook. Banuka Rajapaksa (71 not out) then played a match-winning knock, striking three sixes and six fours to see his side reach 170 for six. Sri Lanka scored 103 runs during the last 10 overs to take the match away from Pakistan.

Pakistan batsmen starting with Babar Azam (5) never came to terms as they continued losing wickets one after another to be bowled out for 147. Mohammad Rizwan (55), who turned out to be the highest run-getter of the tournament, stayed for long but was too slow in run scoring. No other batsmen played the innings that was required to stay in the match. The whole team was sent packing 24 runs shy of the winning target.

“Sri Lanka team played better cricket and they deserved title win. We committed mistakes at crucial stages and they took full advantage of that by putting up a resolute show to win the Asia Cup,” Rizwan said following the win.

From 88 for 2 in 12 overs, Pakistan lost the last eight wickets for the addition of just 59 runs.