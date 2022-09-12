Lapid heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was headed to Germany on Sunday in his latest diplomatic effort to persuade Western powers to ditch their tattered nuclear deal with the Jewish state’s arch nemesis Iran.

Israel has long opposed a revival of the 2015 accord, which has been moribund since then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions on Tehran.

Momentum that built towards a restored agreement last month appears to have slowed, after the three European nations that are party to the agreement -- Germany, France and Britain -- on Saturday raised "serious doubts" about Iran’s sincerity in restoring the deal.