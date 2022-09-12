Lapid heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was headed to Germany on Sunday in his latest diplomatic effort to persuade Western powers to ditch their tattered nuclear deal with the Jewish state’s arch nemesis Iran.
Israel has long opposed a revival of the 2015 accord, which has been moribund since then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions on Tehran.
Momentum that built towards a restored agreement last month appears to have slowed, after the three European nations that are party to the agreement -- Germany, France and Britain -- on Saturday raised "serious doubts" about Iran’s sincerity in restoring the deal.
Port Moresby: A 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook Papua New Guinea on Sunday, damaging buildings, triggering landslides...
Belgrade: Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, who is serving a life sentence for war crimes in The Hague,...
Stockholm: Swedes voted in legislative elections Sunday that will either pave the way for an unprecedented right-wing...
Tunis: A Tunisian journalist and activist was released on bail Sunday, five days after his arrest on suspicion of...
Geneva: Prolific Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner, considered a pioneer of Switzerland’s new wave film movement, died on...
Toronto, Canada: Steven Spielberg finally turned the camera on his own childhood -- from his parents’ troubled...
