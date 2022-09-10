India not to compete in CA Volleyball League

KARACHI: The Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) has said in a message to the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) that it cannot field its team in the Central Asian Volleyball League which Pakistan is going to host in Islamabad in the next couple of months.

“Yes, India has conveyed us a message through whatsapp and has regretted that due to its government policy it cannot feature in an event in Pakistan,” a senior official of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) told ‘The News’ on Friday. “There is no issue from our side,” the official was quick to add.

Meanwhile, the PVF is expected to announce dates for the Central Asian Volleyball League in the next couple of days.

“We had planned to hold the event from November 20 to 27 in Islamabad but leagues in some countries, like Iran, have started. We are in contact with them and will finalise the dates in the next few days,” the official said.

The official said that eight nations will feature in the event. Besides Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are expected to be part of the event.

The official also said that the invitational event in the UAE, which was to begin from September 14, has been postponed.

However, the PVF has decided to continue its camp at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad in order to prepare for the Central Asian Volleyball League which is expected to be held now earlier than previously planned.