Three killed in DI Khan accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed in road accidents in the district on Thursday.

According to details, two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a motorcycle, a three wheeler loader and pick-up collided on Dera-Tank road in the limits of Saddar Police station.

The injured was rushed to the hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

The names of dead and injured could not be ascertained.

Similarly, a speeding motorcycle loader turned turtled near Kotla Saidan, leaving driver Muhammad Amin seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.