PPP Chitral distributes relief goods

CHITRAL: The local chapter of the Pakistan People’s Party distributed relief goods among the 70 flood affected families of Shishi Koh on Wednesday.

The relief goods dispatched by the provincial president of PPP (Women Wing) Rubina Khalid were distributed by district president Shabnam Nasir.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabnam Nasir said that PPP would not leave the people of Chitral alone in the prevailing critical situation caused by the torrential rains and the subsequent devastating floods.

She said that her party was not in government in the province but its workers and leaders would reach out to the affected people and extend every possible help to stand them on their own feet.

She said that compensation would be given to the people affected by the floods and rains as per the set procedure of the federal government. The affectees thanked the PPP leadership and Senator Rubina Khalid and Shabnam Nasir for their help.